Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Tuesday 31st May 2022

We're taking a look ahead to Tuesday's fixtures, with action happening across the international football stage, Algeria and Sweden. There are three 'both teams to score' selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 4/1.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Tuesday

We begin our accumulator with the international friendly between Thailand and Bahrain, as the two sides meet for the second time in as many weeks Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.

Last week, Thailand overcame Bahrain 3-1 in a surprise victory for the underdog – as 22 places separate the pair in the FIFA rankings with Bahrain at 89 and Thailand at 111.

We’re tipping a similar encounter to what we saw last week and both teams to find the back of the net.

Team TG FF vs Umea FC – BTTS – NO @ 1/1 with 888Sport

We travel to Sweden for our next selection as Team TG FF and Umea FC meet for the first time since 2019, with five places separating the pair in the Ettan Norra table.

Umea are searching for their first victory in three games following two straight defeats and a draw in their last outing against Taby FK, whilst Team TG are yet to score a point so far this season.

Team TG sit rock bottom of the Ettan Norra table and have lost each of their nine games so far this campaign, scoring a total of just three goals and conceding 27.

We’re tipping a comfortable victory and a clean sheet for Umea.

CR Belouizdad vs US Biskra – BTTS – NO @ 1/3 with 888Sport

We travel to Algeria for our final selection of Tuesday’s both teams to score accumulator, as CR Belouizdad and US Biskra meet for the first time in this calendar year.

Belouizdad sit top of the Ligue 1 table after 30 games played and are four points clear of Kabylie in second who have played two more games than Marcos Paqueta’s side.

Belouizdad are fresh off the back of an 8-0 victory away at RC Relizane and have not lost a game in all competitions for over a month in a span of six games. On the other hand, Biskra are on a seven game unbeaten run but sit right in the middle of the table in ninth.

The hosts have won each of the pair’s last two meetings, and we’re tipping that form to continue whilst keeping a clean sheet on Tuesday.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator Tips @ 4/1 with 888sport