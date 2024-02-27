Last offseason, the Chicago Bears made a massive trade with the Carolina Panthers. Chicago gave up the #1 pick in the 2023 draft to the Panthers. In return, they got WR D.J. Moore and Carolina’s first-round pick in 2024. The Panthers went 2-15 last season and handed Chicago the #1 overall pick this year. Quite the fleecing by the Bears.

Credit to GM Ryan Poles who made that deal happen. He’s put Chicago in a position to continue taking a step forward each offseason and become a better team. The Bears have the chance to do that by drafting a QB with the first overall pick. However, the team has a dilemma with Justin Fields still on the roster. Poles said he will be “transparent” with Fields this offseason with the 2024 draft less than two months away. Will the Bears trade away Fields this offseason?

Does Justin Fields have any chance of being Chicago’s starting QB in 2024?

#Bears GM Ryan Poles said he has been in contact with QB Justin Fields and assured him that he will be transparent with him throughout the process. Poles mentioned that they aim to do right by Fields if trading him becomes the option they pursue. pic.twitter.com/0lMM0V2ynb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 27, 2024



In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Bears traded up to the 11th pick and thought they had their franchise QB when they drafted Justin Fields. If Chicago didn’t have the #1 overall pick, Fields might be in a better situation. However, it’s inevitable for the Bears not to take USC’s Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. It’s certainly a tough spot for Chicago’s front office to be in.

This is not a draft pick they can afford to waste. The Bears were incredibly lucky to get the first overall pick from the Panthers via their trade from 2022. Justin Fields simply isn’t on the same level passing the ball as Caleb Williams. His strength is running the ball and using his legs. Williams is an elite passer and has proved that consistently. Fields has shown flashes of being a solid passing QB, but not enough for the Bears to feel confident in him being the future of their franchise.

Ryan Poles on a historical trade down package: “I’m looking for that kind of return to continue to improve our football team.” 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LhjmEnuZKE — Justin Fields Fan Club (@JustinFieldsFC) February 27, 2024



Nothing has been decided yet and it will take time for Chicago to make this potentially franchise-altering decision. With the #1 overall pick comes pressure to not mess it up. It’s happened plenty of times in the past and the Bears do not want to be another casualty of that. For now, Fields is their QB for next season, but that could all change on draft night. We’ll have to wait and see what GM Ryan Poles and the Bears end up doing.