La Liga giants Atletico Madrid reportedly have no intention of letting wantaway star Joao Felix join rivals Barcelona this summer.

Felix has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou. It is believed that his relationship with Atletico boss Diego Simeone is broken beyond repair and fans also want him out of the club as soon as possible. With Felix’s future at Atletico in the air, Barcelona have emerged as the frontrunner in the race for the player.

Felix wants Barcelona move

As per reports in Spain, Felix is also eager to join Barca this summer, with him rejecting approaches from other clubs in anticipation of a switch to Catalonia. Deco’s appointment as Barcelona’s sporting director has made the conditions even more favorable, as the former Portugal international is a keen admirer of the player and wishes to bring him to Camp Nou.

While things are looking positive on Barca’s end, journalist Ruben Uria (via Barca Universal) does not think that an agreement will be reached right away. According to Uria, Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin is against the move, as he does not want one of his players to join a direct rival. With Deadline Day just a couple of weeks away, things are getting tenser with each passing hour.

Atletico unwavered by Felix’s threats

It has also been reported that Felix is looking to terminate his Atletico Madrid contract to seal his dream move to Barcelona. Los Colchoneros, however, are not taking the threat seriously, as they would simply ask Barca to pay Felix’s €350 million ($380.97 million) release clause to take him to Camp Nou. The cash-strapped Spanish champions, of course, are in no shape to meet their demand.

Felix, who joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica for a staggering $138.46 million fee in July 2019, is the club’s record signing. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, Felix never managed to establish himself as the centerpiece of Simeone’s project, with the Argentine manager always preferring more industrious players.

Over the last four seasons, Felix has played 131 games for Atletico in all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 18 assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2027.