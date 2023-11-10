Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Douglas Luiz, not Ivan Toney, is at the top of Arsenal’s wishlist for the January transfer window. The Italian journalist feels the Gunners will need to invest a lot of money to sign the 25-year-old central midfielder from Aston Villa.

Ivan Toney Has Been Heavily Linked With Arsenal

Over the last few weeks, Arsenal have been credited with a keen interest in Brentford’s star striker Toney, with reports backing Mikel Arteta to add more firepower to his ranks. According to a report by The Sun, the Gunners are even prepared to sell as many as four players to fund the transfer.

The Bees’ boss, Thomas Frank, rates the 27-year-old at £100 million ($122.2 million), making it a massive undertaking for the January transfer window. While Toney continues to be linked, Romano has named another player who is supposedly ranked higher on Arsenal’s wishlist.

Romano Claims Douglas Luiz Is Gunners’ Top Target For January

On his YouTube channel, Romano said Arsenal were indeed looking to bolster their squad during the winter transfer window. However, they are supposedly more interested in signing a midfielder, and not a forward, as most reports suggest.

Luiz is reportedly the top-most name on the Londoners’ wishlist, with them gearing up to try their luck again after failing to sign him two years prior. Furthermore, Romano added that Arsenal would have to table a “crazy offer” to compel Aston Villa to sell.

The Italian journalist said (via The Boot Room):

“The top name, from what I’m hearing on Arsenal’s list, is Douglas Luiz. The player was already on the list two years ago.

“Edu and others at the club really appreciate him. Douglas Luiz is considered the perfect midfielder by people at Arsenal, they would love to sign him. (But) only a crazy, huge, important proposal could be considered in January.”

He concluded by adding:

“If Arsenal want to go for their top target in January, they’ll need to invest a lot of money.”

Luiz, the heart of Aston Villa’s midfield, is one of the best central midfielders in the business. He is a great passer, has endless stamina, and also chips in with goals and assists. This season, Luiz has played 11 Premier League games, scoring five times and claiming an assist. His contract with Villa runs out in June 2026.