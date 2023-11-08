Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On Blues’ Alleged Interest In Serie A Striker

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has given his verdict on reports linking Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic with a move to Chelsea, hinting there could be an interesting development in January.

Chelsea Are Reportedly In The Market For A Striker

Having endured a poor start to the 2023-24 campaign, Chelsea are reportedly contemplating the idea of bolstering their squad for a strong end to the season. According to Romano, the Blues are looking to add a new striker to their ranks and are looking into Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney. Vlahovic, whom Chelsea were linked with during the 2023-24 summer transfer window, is also in the mix.

Vlahovic has failed to establish himself as an untouchable player at Juventus, meaning the Bianconeri could sell the Serbian ace for the right price.

Fabrizio Romano Hints Chelsea Could Make A Move For Vlahovic In January

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano claimed Juventus want big money for the former Fiorentina star and are happy to keep him around if the offers fall short.

The Italian journalist wrote (via CaughtOffside):

Some fans have asked me about the situation around Dusan Vlahovic, as there was some talk of him leaving in the summer, although it’s been more quiet recently. My understanding is that the reason it’s quiet for now as the situation is very much the same as last summer. Vlahovic is not considered one of the untouchable players at Juventus, but they want big money for him or they’d still be happy with him staying as happened in August.”

Romano then talked about Chelsea’s rumored interest in the Serbian. He said the Pensioners wanted a direct swap with Romelu Lukaku, which Juventus found unacceptable. Eventually, the deal collapsed, but Vlahovic’s chances of joining the Stamford Bridge outfit are not completely dead.

It’s also worth remembering that even in the summer, despite many stories, it was never that concrete for Vlahovic to leave Juve. Chelsea didn’t see the Serbian striker as a priority target, and were only ready to pursue a deal under the right conditions – a straight swap involving Romelu Lukaku, with no money changing hands,” Romano added.

However, this wasn’t acceptable for Juventus, and so things never advanced from there. Let’s see if this changes in January, but for now, there are no developments on this story.”

Vlahovic, 23, has played 72 games for Juventus since joining from Fiorentina in January 2022, scoring just 27 times. His contract with the club expires in June 2026.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
