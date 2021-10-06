The latest Andrew Mount horse racing betting tips column has four fancies for this Wednesday, October 6th in it. After more than 20 years in the industry, this broadcaster, journalist and tipster shares his secret systems with us. Andrew often writes for the Racing Post, Weekender and Racing & Football Outlook, while his tips also appear on GG.co.uk. Listen to William Hill Radio and watch Racing Post TV to hear more from him as he appears regularly on both as a pundit. Andrew uses statistics when it comes to betting, and that approach can pay off!

Join SBK now and get a £20 risk free bet if the first wager loses through their new customer offer refund bonus.

Following a 9-2 winner yesterday, Andrew has horse racing betting tips from Sedgefield, Nottingham and Kempton today. Read all about them, and the reasons to back these horses, right here:

Sedgefield

2.13 – TRUE ROMANCE (system – Neil Mulholland in Sedgefield handicaps)

TRUE ROMANCE won at Bath in July on his debut for Neil Mulholland and was repeatedly hampered when bidding to follow-up at Catterick the following month where he finished a close-up fifth. He won over hurdles when trained by Julia Brooke, so can open his jumps account for his current handler. Mulholland has a 17 from 44 record (38.7% strike-rate) with his handicappers at today’s venue for a profit of £14.99 to a £1 level stake at SP.

Back True Romance at SBK

2.48 – JOEY STEEL (system – Christian Williams long travellers)

Christian Williams tends to recoup the diesel money when travelling a long way from his Welsh base. Since the start of 2016, had we bet on all his runners who were straying more than 250 miles from home, we would have won 26 of our 90 bets (28.9%) and made a profit of £13.55 to a £1 level stake at SP. At Sedgefield only his record reads 1151421512 (5-10) and he runs two in this handicap chase. JOEY STEEL, forecast as the 15-8 favourite, is the obvious one.

Bet on Joey Steel at SBK

Nottingham

4.50 – BAD COMPANY (system – sire Fast Company on soft or heavy going)

Jim Boyle scored with a son of Fast Company at Leicester yesterday in Downsman (9-2). Backing all the sire’s progeny on soft or heavy going on the Flat since 2016 would have found 87 winners from 648 bets (13.3% strike-rate) for a profit of £58.25 to a £1 level stake at SP. Today he has another in the shape of BAD COMPANY who might be able to get across and lead despite his high draw. His record at this 1m2f trip on soft or heavy going reads 11114 (4-5) and further rain will aid his cause.

Back Bad Company at SBK

Kempton

5.30 – A LEGACY (system – sire Archipenko, turf to All-Weather switch)

A LEGACY showed improvement after wind surgery when a 25-1 sixth to Bartzella at Goodwood and that form is working out well, with the winner going in again since and the fifth scoring at Thirsk. Her sire, Archipenko, gets plenty of winners on the All-Weather.

Had we bet on all those who were switching from turf, then we’d have made a small profit at SP (+£9.48). Those who were fresh (after a break of more than four weeks) won 21 of their 121 starts (17.4%) and returned a profit of £74.50. A Legacy arrives here fresh after a 40-day break and can reward each-way support.

Bet on A Legacy at SBK

Deposit £20 for £20 Risk Free Bet with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

Any qualifying bets that lose refunded up to the fill bonus amount (£20). Deposit that (or currency equivalent) in one go as the first deposit. There is a minimum qualifying deposit of £20 for this promotion. Deposits made via Neteller, PayPal, Skrill, or a virtual/prepaid card are ineligible for this SBK promotion.

Rebated funds become withdrawable after betting at least £20 (the qualifying deposit amount) on any combination of markets within the promotional period. These are forfeit, however, if users cannot meet that condition. All unused bonuses expire after seven days. This offer is available to all new users depositing with a debit card or Trustly.

The SBK welcome bonus is strictly limited to one per customer, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, and shared computer. Offer available only to new users that sign up and deposit £20 after 00:00 on January 2nd 2020. This deal cannot be used in conjunction with any other new customer offer. SBK’s standard promotion terms and conditions apply. Users must be 18 and over to hold a betting account in the UK.