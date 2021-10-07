Industry broadcaster and journalist Andrew Mount is back with more horse racing betting tips for Thursday, October 7th. Boasting over 20 years of experience in the game, he writes regular columns in the Racing Post, Weekender and Racing & Football Outlook. Adam pulls the curtain back on his handy betting systems built up over decades. Besides being a tipster here at SoccerLens, he also has a column on GG.co.uk and you can hear his thoughts on William Hill Radio and Racing Post TV. The name of the game is statistics for Andrew, and he’s living proof that such an approach pays off.

Join SBK now and get a £20 risk free bet if the first wager loses through their new customer offer refund bonus.

The horse racing betting tips Andrew gives today come from Exeter’s first jumps card of the core National Hunt season and the All-Weather meeting at Chelmsford. Read all about his latest four fancies below:

Exeter

3.40 – RATHNURE RANGER (system – Katy Price prominent racers at Exeter)

Early-season hurdles at Exeter often go to those prominent in the run, and Katy Price’s course runners who raced up with the pace recorded form figures of 1466142112 (4-10) for a profit of £6.25 to a £1 level stake at SP. RATHNURE RANGER, who made all when scoring at Ludlow on his penultimate start, was probably unsuited by the fixed-brush style hurdles when disappointing at Worcester last time, so could bounce back at a price. He looks the sole pace in the race and could be in receipt of an easy lead.

Bet on Rathnure Ranger at SBK

4.50 – GET BACK GET BACK (system – Harry Fry Exeter runners)

There are a few that can be fancied in this conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle, but GET BACK GET BACK might provide a spot of value after he trailed home last of the five runners at Uttoxeter on his latest outing. He failed to stay 2m4f on ground plenty slow enough that day and his trainer has a fine record at Exeter, scoring with 40 of his 121 runners (33.1% strike-rate) for a profit of £63.98 to a £1 level stake at SP.

Back Get Back Get Back at SBK

Chelmsford

6.00 – COOPERATION (system – sire Mehmas AW handicaps, out of the frame on turf last time)

COOPERATION is a half-brother to three Polytrack winners and this dual turf scorer, whose sole previous All-Weather outing came on Southwell’s Fibresand, could improve for the switch of surface. Backing Mehmas progeny in AW handicaps, who finished fifth or worse on turf last time out, would have returned a profit of £34.25 to a £1 level stake at SP. He’s well drawn in stall 2 and is open to improvement on just his third start for Kevin Philippart De Foy.

Bet on Cooperation at SBK

6.30 – MIZZEN YOU (system – Rae Guest second-time out 2yos on the AW)

The Rae Guest-trained MIZZEN YOU put in a strong performance at Yarmouth on her racecourse debut last month, staying on well after a slow start to finish a 14-1 second to Wajd, the 13-8 favourite. Her trainer does well with his second-time out two-year-olds on the All-Weather, scoring with five of the 17 qualifiers in the last ten years for a profit of £40.60 to a £1 level stake at SP.

Back Mizzen You at SBK

Deposit £20 for £20 Risk Free Bet with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

Qualifying bets that lose refunded up to the maximum bonus amount (£20). Deposit that value (or currency equivalent) in one go as the first deposit. This promotion has a minimum qualifying deposit of £20. Deposits through the following eWallets – Neteller, PayPal and Skrill – or a virtual/prepaid card aren’t eligible for this SBK new customer offer.

Rebated funds are free for withdrawal after users wager at least £20 (the qualifying deposit amount) on any combination of markets within the promotional period. These become forfeit, however, if users don’t fulfil that condition. All unused bonuses expire after seven days. This offer is available to all new users depositing via debit card or Trustly.

The SBK welcome bonus is strictly limited to one per customer, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, and shared computer. Offer available only to new users that register and deposit £20 after 00:00 on January 2nd 2020. This deal cannot be used in conjunction with any other new customer offer. SBK’s standard promotion terms and conditions apply. Users must be 18 and over to have a betting account in the UK.