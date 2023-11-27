Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson once famously said, “Attack wins you games, defense wins you titles.” Even in an era where teams prioritize goals over everything else, the quote from one of the game’s greatest minds stands irrefutable.

A solid defensive side might not always play eye-catching soccer, but, more often than not, their resiliency proves to be decisive. Throughout history, we have seen efficient teams win championships and escape relegation time and time again, often at the expense of teams that prioritized form over function.

Today, we will take a look at 10 teams across the top five European leagues that have been superb at the back this season. Here are the 10 teams that have conceded the least goals in 2023-24:

#10 Liverpool (Premier League) – 11 Goals In 13 Games

In 10th place, we have Premier League giants Liverpool. Under Jurgen Klopp, the Merseyside outfit have conceded only 11 goals in 13 league games in the 2023-24 season.

Liverpool have won eight games, drawn four times, and lost once in the English top flight so far, scoring an impressive 28 times en route. With 28 points to their name, the Reds are currently in third place in the Premier League rankings.

#9 Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1) – 11 Goals In 13 Games

Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made a wobbly start to the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign. However, over the last few Matchdays, they have slowly and steadily found their groove. The flamboyant French champions have looked quite steady at the back along the way, conceding just 11 times in 13 matches so far. Led by the sensational Kylian Mbappe, PSG have also scored for fun this season, netting a league-high 34 times.

So far, PSG have won nine matches, drawn thrice, and lost once. With 30 points on the board, they sit atop the Ligue 1 rankings.

#8 Bologna (Serie A) – 10 Goals In 12 Games

Italian teams are recognized for their defensive stability, and Bologna have well and truly embraced their heritage this season. Managed by former PSG ace Thiago Motta, Bologna have made it incredibly difficult for their opponents to score, with them conceding just 10 times in 12 matches.

Bologna have won four games, drawn six, and lost two this season. With 18 points to their name, Bologna find themselves in eighth place in the Serie A rankings.

#7 Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) – 10 Goals In 12 Games

Bayern Munich have won the last 10 iterations of the Bundesliga. This year, a new challenger has emerged in the shape of Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen. Under the ex-Real Madrid midfielder, Leverkusen have morphed into an efficient machine, scoring 37 times and conceding only 10 times in 12 matches so far.

Leverkusen have yet to taste defeat in the first division of German soccer this season, winning 11 and drawing once. With 34 points on the board, they sit at the summit of the Bundesliga.

#6 Arsenal (Premier League) – 10 Goals In 13 Games

Premier League leaders Arsenal have emerged as the most efficient team in the division this season, conceding only 10 goals in 13 league matches. Mikel Arteta’s men have also scored for fun in the English top flight, netting 27 times.

The Gunners have won nine games, drawn thrice, and lost only one game so far. With 30 points on the board, they are sitting at the top of the Premier League rankings, a point clear of second-placed Manchester City.

#5 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) – 9 Goals In 12 Games

German champions Bayern Munich are a force to be reckoned with. Thomas Tuchel’s side are not only formidable in front of goal but they have also developed a habit of shutting out skilled attackers this season. The Bavarians have let in only nine goals in 12 Bundesliga matches this season, emerging as the division’s most economical team.

Out of their 12 German top-flight matches, Bayern have won 10 and drawn twice, amassing a total of 32 points. Tuchel’s men, who have scored 45 goals league goals so far, are currently in second place, trailing leaders Bayer Leverkusen by two points.

#4 Real Madrid (La Liga) – 9 Goals In 14 Games

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is not exactly known for his defensive acumen, but the veteran tactician has done a superb job on that front this season. Under the Italian, Los Blancos have conceded just nine goals in 14 La Liga matches, emerging as the division leaders. More impressively, the table toppers have attained their impeccable defensive record without two of their pillars at the back, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao, with both suffering ACL tears earlier this season.

The La Liga giants have won 11 matches, drawn twice, and lost once this term, accumulating a total of 35 points. They currently have a four-point lead over reigning champions Barcelona.

#3 Juventus (Serie A) – 8 Goals In 13 Games

After enduring a disappointing 2022-23 Serie A campaign that saw them finish in seventh place, Serie A powerhouse Juventus are back in title contention this season. Under the keen eyes of Massimiliano Allegri, the Bianconeri have struck the perfect balance between attack and defense this season, scoring 20 goals and conceding just eight in 13 Serie A games.

The Old Lady’s efficient display has seen them win nine times, draw thrice, and lose just once in 2023-24. They sit in second place with 30 points on the board, trailing leaders Inter Milan by two points.

#2 Inter Milan (Serie A) – 7 Goals In 13 Games

Led by their charming manager Simone Inzaghi, Inter Milan have climbed to the summit of Serie A rankings this season. Not only have they been excellent in front of goal, but they have also done a superb job at the back, conceding only seven goals in 13 Serie A games.

Out of the 13 matches they have played this season, the Nerazzurri have won 10, drawn twice, and lost just once. They have scored an impressive 30 goals thus far, attaining a goal difference of 23.

#1 OGC Nice (Ligue 1) – 4 Goals In 13 Games

At the summit sits Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, having conceded just four goals in 13 league matches in the 2023-24 season. Managed by the sensational Francesco Farioli, Nice remain the only unbeaten team in France.

Nice have secured eight wins and drawn five times in the French top flight. With 29 points on the board, they sit in second place in the Ligue 1 standings, a mere point behind league leaders PSG. The top two Ligue 1 sides met in September, with Nice landing on the right side of a 3-2 scoreline.