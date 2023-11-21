Goalscoring is often seen as a solo act. However, in reality, it very rarely is. The one who applies the finishing touch usually gets all the glory, but the pass that leads to the goal is often the more complex component. This is why modern-day teams prioritize recruiting chance creators, hoping it would significantly increase their scoring chances.

Today, we will look at a few players who average the highest number of key passes per 90 minutes this season, justifying their employers’ decision to sign them. As per the data from Wyscout, here are the five most consistent creators across the top five European leagues in the 2023-24 campaign:

#5 Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa) – 1.50 Key Passes/90 Minutes

Aston Villa right-winger Moussa Diaby has been the most consistent creator in the Premier League this season. Diaby averages an impressive 1.5 key passes per 90 minutes, while his expected assists average stands at 0.31.

The 24-year-old, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen in July, has played 12 Premier League matches so far, scoring thrice and providing three assists.

#4 Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) – 1.54 Key Passes/90 Minutes

In fourth place, we have Athletic Bilbao right-winger Nico Williams. The 21-year-old averages 1.54 key passes and 0.41 expected assists per 90 minutes in La Liga.

Nico, the brother of Inaki Williams, has been one of La Liga’s best creators this season. He has played 10 matches thus far in the Spanish top flight, recording one goal and seven assists.

#3 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) – 1.62 Key Passes/90 Minutes

Bayern Munich sharpshooter Harry Kane has snatched all the headlines this season, having scored a stellar 17 Bundesliga goals in just 11 games. While he deserves all the praise for being so efficient, he must tip his hat to his partner in crime Leroy Sane, who has been creating goalscoring chances on cue. The former Manchester City man averages 1.62 key passes and 0.46 expected assists per game in the Bundesliga this season.

Sane has been Bayern’s second-most effective attacker behind Kane. In 11 games, the Germany international has scored eight times and claimed six assists.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 1.95 Key Passes/90 Minutes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has claimed the second spot on this exclusive list, having averaged 1.95 key passes in the 2023-24 Ligue 1 season. Mbappe’s expected assists/90 metric, however, stands at just 0.20, which is the lowest on here.

Of course, Mbappe is not primarily known for his creative tendencies. He happens to be one of the most formidable goalscorers on this planet and has been right on the money this season as well. The France sharpshooter has played 11 Ligue 1 games this season, scoring 13 times and providing an assist.

#1 Ousmane Dembele (PSG) – 2.45 Key Passes/90 Minutes

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Ousmane Dembele sits at the top of the list, courtesy of his stellar average of 2.45 key passes per match. The quality of his key passes is also quite high, with his average expected assists/90 standing at 0.27.

PSG signed the French right-winger from Barcelona for a €50 million ($54.82 million) fee during the summer transfer window. The 26-year-old attacker is still searching for his first goal for the Parisians, but his tally of four Ligue 1 assists in 11 games proves his competence as a creator.