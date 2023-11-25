Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said his side will look to take the fight to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League clash. The German tactician admitted it would be difficult but said it was the only feasible plan for them.

Manchester City vs Liverpool To Have A Significant Impact On The Premier League Standings

The Reds will make the trip to the Etihad Stadium for their Premier League clash with Manchester City on Saturday afternoon (November 25). With them sitting only a point behind league leaders City (28 to 27), Liverpool have the opportunity to take an early lead in the Premier League race.

Meanwhile, if they play out a draw, it could be massively beneficial for Arsenal, who are in third place and are also sitting a point behind the reigning English champions. They will face Brentford later on Saturday.

Klopp Wants To Attack City In Their Backyard

Speaking to the press on Friday (November 24), Klopp asserted Manchester City were vulnerable to top-tier attacking play, as recently outlined by their 4-4 draw with Chelsea before the international break.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach said (via Liverpool ECHO):

“You don’t have to watch the Chelsea game to figure out [we can attack them], if you watch our games when they had problems, maybe Chelsea showed [their players] videos from our games and said: ‘This is how you do it’.

“So maybe yes you better [attack]. I think they lost one game with 80% possession (Brentford in November 2022) but that is really rare and your counter-attacks have to be spot on. We cannot do that, that is not us. That is not possible.”

He added:

“No team likes it if you go for it, besides perhaps Brighton – who have a plan for that – but besides that no team really likes it and if you do it with good timing and intensity you can cause problems but you should do it at the right moment and you should do it in the right spaces otherwise they use this movement against you.

“We can be uncomfortable and that is the start, so that is what we have to do. But if it was that easy the record would be much better and we would always be ready for it but we haven’t been. It will be super tough but we have to make sure we will make it tough for them as well, that is the plan.”

Manchester City thoroughly outclassed Liverpool in the same fixture last season. The Etihad outfit claimed an emphatic 4-1 win over the Anfield side on April 1, 2023.