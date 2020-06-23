Newcastle linked with a move for Pau Lopez

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Roma keeper Pau Lopez.

The 25-year-old has done well in Serie A this season and Journalist Francesco Balzani claims that the Magpies like the player.





It would be strange if Newcastle made a move for Lopez this summer. They have much more pressing concerns and they have a quality keeper in Dubravka.

Furthermore, Lopez is doing well at Roma and it is highly unlikely that he would move to Newcastle without any game time assurances.

With Dubravka at the club, Newcastle cannot possibly guarantee him regular first-team football. Lopez is at the stage of his career where he wouldn’t want to be a backup option.

The transfer seems highly unlikely and it could just be speculation.

Darlow and Elliott are expected to leave Newcastle soon and the Magpies will need to bring in a backup keeper this summer but Lopez is far too good for that role.

The player has been linked with Tottenham recently.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies make a move for Lopez in the coming months. Apparently, Roma are under financial stress and a bid of around €30m (£27m ) could be enough to prise Lopez away from the Italian club.