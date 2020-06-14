Report: Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United interested in Pau Lopez

According to Estadio Deportivo, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Chelsea are interested in signing AS Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Roma are willing to sell the 25-year-old goalkeeper for €40 million (£35.89) million.





Chelsea and West Ham are interested in signing the former Real Betis star, while Spurs want to bring in the Spain international who they had on loan from Espanyol during the 2016-17 campaign, according to the report.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Lopez has played 25 times in Serie A for Roma so far this season.

The goalkeeper has also made six starts and one substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Italian club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Spain international played 33 times in La Liga and twice in the Europa League for Betis, according to the report.

Back in England?

Tottenham, West Ham and Chelsea all have good goalkeepers, and Lopez will know that he will not find it easy to establish himself in the starting lineup at any of those London clubs.

However, with Hugo Lloris in his mid-30s, Kepa Arrizabalaga making costly errors at Chelsea and Lukasz Fabianski now 35, if Lopez is patient and makes the most of the chances, then he could have a good long-term future at Spurs, Chelsea or West Ham.