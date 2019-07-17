Mino Raiola lavishes praise on Everton target Moise Kean

Moise Kean has been linked with a move to Everton all summer.
The highly talented forward is a £40m target for the Toffees and it will be interesting to see if they can sign him.
According to Tuttomercatoweb, Dortmund are keen on the player as well.
Kean’s agent Mino Raiola has now claimed that the Juventus striker is ‘on the same level’ as De Ligt.
The highly talented Dutch defender joined Juventus yesterday for a fee of around £67.5m.
Kean is a quality talent and Raiola’s high praise will certainly excite the Everton fans. De Ligt is already one of the best centre backs around Europe and saying that Kean is on the same level is a big claim.
There is no doubt that the Juventus man has what it takes to be a world-class player.
Whoever gets him will have landed a world-class talent for the future.
It will be interesting to see if Juventus agree to sell the player this summer. They are under no pressure to sell.
However, Kean needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and that is not possible at Juventus.
A move would be ideal for him as well.
Everton must do everything they can to sign him.