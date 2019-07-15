Blog Columns Site News Everton set to submit £40m bid for Moise Kean

Everton set to submit £40m bid for Moise Kean

15 July, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton are looking to bring in a quality striker this summer and they have identified Juventus’s Moise Kean as a target.

The 19-year-old is a prodigious talent and it would be quite a coup for the Toffees if they managed to pull it off.

According to a report from Tuttosport (translated by HITC), the Premier League side are now looking to submit an offer of around £40million for the striker.

Marcel Brands is not keen on a buyback clause for Juventus and the report claims that he is trying to work his way around it. Everton will look to offer a bigger fee upfront in order to convince Juventus.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

Juventus are expected to bring in De Ligt from Ajax this summer and therefore they might be tempted to balance the books with a sale.

Moise Kean has attracted considerable interest and although he is a world-class talent, Juventus have no use for a striker right now.

Kean could be Everton’s next Lukaku if the transfer goes through. The Italian has the physique and the technical attributes needed to succeed in English football.

Also, he is far from his peak right now and Silva can develop him into a world-beater.

Tottenham looking to seal €45m move for Nicolo Zaniolo
Trezeguet wants Aston Villa move, informs his club

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com