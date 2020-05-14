Leeds remain keen on Robin Koch along with Tottenham and West Ham

Leeds United remain interested in signing the Freiburg defender Robin Koch.
As per Record (via Sportwitness), West Ham and Spurs are keen on the player as well.
Benfica were thought to be keen on the player but they have backed out due to financial reasons.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds can sign Koch this summer. The 23-year-old could prove to be a solid addition to Bielsa’ back four.
Leeds will need better defenders if they are in the Premier League next season. Also, if they fail to sign Ben White permanently, they will need someone to fill his void.
Koch is talented and Bielsa could develop him into a star.
The young defender needs to join a club where he can play regularly and develop as a player. A move to Leeds seems ideal at this stage of his career.
He might struggle to hold down a regular starting berth at a top Premier League club like Tottenham.
It will be interesting to see who makes the first offer for the defender this summer.
Koch is unlikely to cost a lot and all three clubs should be able to afford him. Apparently, the player will be available for a fee of around €12m.