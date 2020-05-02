Tottenham and West Ham keen on Robin Koch

Tottenham and West Ham are thought to be keen on the Freiburg defender Robin Koch.
As per Record (via Sportwitness), the player will be available for a fee of around €12m this summer.
The 23-year-old has done well in the Bundesliga and he would be a good addition to both teams.
Both the London clubs could use some defensive depth and Koch would be ideal for them. Also, the asking price is quite reasonable.
It will be interesting to see who makes the first move for the player.
The 23-year-old defender has scored 2 goals this season and he can play as a defensive midfielder as well. His versatility will be a bonus for Spurs or West Ham if he joins either of them.
Koch plays for Freiburg and therefore a move to a club like Spurs is likely to tempt him. West Ham aren’t a bad option for him either.
If Spurs are truly interested in the player, it shouldn’t be a problem beating their rivals to his signature.
They can offer the player European football and the presence of Jose Mourinho at the helm will help in convincing the player as well.
West Ham are an ambitious club as well but Spurs are a much more attractive club right now.