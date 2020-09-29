Leeds could sign Erick Pulgar for just €13m

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Fiorentina midfielder Erick Pulgar this summer.

According to latest reports (h/t Sportwitness), the midfielder could be available for a fee of around €13 million.





The 26-year-old has done well for the Italian side and he could prove to be a useful option for Marcelo Bielsa this season.

Pulgar is a box to box midfielder who will add a defensive cover to Leeds United’s midfield and chip in with valuable goals as well. He scored 7 goals for the Italian side last year.

The asking price seems quite reasonable for the Chilean and it will be interesting to see if Leeds United are willing to fork out the money for him. Pulgar certainly has the ability to justify that outlay.

Leeds certainly have the resources to pull off the transfer and they have already flexed their financial muscle in the market with the signings of Rodrigo, Koch, Llorente.

The newly-promoted Premier League side are thought to be closing in on the signing of Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich as well.

They have been linked with the likes of Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese and Todd Cantwell from Norwich City.