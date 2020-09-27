Leeds fans react to links with Todd Cantwell

Leeds United have been linked with the move for the Norwich City attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell.

The 22-year-old did well in the Premier League last year and he could prove to be a quality addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s attack. He managed to score 7 goals in the Premier League with Norwich.





The Whites need to add more creativity to their midfield and they have been linked with the likes of Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese too.

As per Football Insider, they are preparing a bid for Cantwell and it will be interesting to see if the Whites can secure an agreement with the Canaries in the coming weeks.

Cantwell is a top-class talent and he deserves to play in the Premier League. A move to Leeds United could be ideal for him at this stage of his career.

A world-class coach like Marcelo Bielsa could help him improve as a player and fulfil his potential at Elland Road.

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter and shared their thoughts on the potential signing of Todd Cantwell and here is what they had to say.

