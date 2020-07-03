Liverpool close to signing Thiago from Bayern Munich

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer.

As per Sport, the player is in advanced negotiations with the Premier League champions and the two clubs will now have to agree on a fee.





Bayern Munich value the player at €35m but Liverpool will be looking to sign him for less. The report adds that Liverpool do not want to pay the whole fee upfront and they will look to find ‘imaginative’ ways of payment.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can come to an agreement now.

Thiago is a top-class player who would improve Jurgen Klopp’s midfield a lot. The Reds need someone like him who can implement the philosophy of ‘pass and move’. The likes of Henderson and Wijnaldum are impressive workhorses but Liverpool need creative central midfielders as well.

Currently, Keita is the only player at the club capable of playing progressive football.

The 29-year-old Bayern ace could add a new dimension to Liverpool’s midfield, especially against teams that sit back and teams that like to dominate proceedings.

Liverpool’s weaknesses were evident during last night’s 4-0 loss to City where their midfield lacked imagination and craft.

Here is what the Liverpool fans had to say about Thiago.

Hurry up lfc and announce him asap — Mentality Monsters (@parkthebus8989) July 2, 2020

Stop playing with our feelings — Ć🏆 (@CousamaO31) July 2, 2020

Thiago and traore and we dominating everything next season — Mentality Monsters (@parkthebus8989) July 2, 2020

I will forget about tonight if this goes thru. I beg @LFC — Swathed_Golem (@SwathedGolem) July 2, 2020

Guys a absolute baller god I hope it’s true — adam (@adam74526664) July 2, 2020