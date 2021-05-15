Glasgow Rangers Champions – A 55th Title for Rangers

Rangers have lifted the Scottish Premiership trophy after an invincible season.

They blew away all competition and won the title by a 25-point margin. A massive total of 102 points and a 100% home record demonstrate just how dominant this side has been.





It has been a long and painful journey for everyone associated with the club, but they will feel normality returning with this title win.

They finished the season the same way they started, by beating Aberdeen. A comfortable 4-0 win set up the celebrations.

Glasgow will be bouncing tonight to celebrate what has been a relentless campaign from Rangers. The entire club has been nothing short of spectacular this season.

Key players such as James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Steven Davis and Allan McGregor have been vital in Rangers’ devastating title charge.

Manager Steven Gerrard has now won the first league title of his career, leading the title domination with extreme class and professionalism throughout.

Rangers are now back where they belong, lifting their 55th Scottish league title.

They took full advantage of Celtic’s troubles and will now be looking to improve next season to add more trophies to an already stacked cabinet.

