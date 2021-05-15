Tom Heaton rejects Aston Villa deal in favour of Manchester United move

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton is thought to be keen on a move to Manchester United this summer.

According to Football Insider, the 35-year-old goalkeeper has been offered a new contract by the West Midlands club but he has chosen to turn it down.





Apparently, Heaton has a verbal agreement to join Manchester United at the end of this season.

The Red Devils are believed to have offered him a player-coach role.

The 35-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Villa Park since the signing of Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal at the start of the season.

The Argentine goalkeeper has been outstanding for Aston Villa this season and he has helped them keep 15 clean sheets in the League.

Heaton is unlikely to get regular game time at Old Trafford either especially with the likes of Dean Henderson and David De Gea ahead of him in the pecking order.

It could be that the coaching role on offer, is tempting for the player. Furthermore, the report from Football Insider adds that the Red Devils have offered him a more lucrative deal compared to the one offered by Villa.

The likes of Sergio Romero and Lee grant are expected to be on their way out of Old Trafford in the summer and Heaton will be the third choice keeper at the club.

