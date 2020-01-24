Everton keen on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Everton are interested in signing the Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Toffees want to sign the player this month and he will cost around £35m.
Ancelotti wants to improve his midfield options and Everton have been linked with the likes of Emre Can as well.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with the Saints now. Hojbjerg would be a superb addition for them if they manage to pull it off.
He will help them control the tempo of the game and he will add composure to Ancelotti’s midfield as well. The 24-year-old is yet to hit his peak and he is only going to improve with coaching and experience.
The likes of Sigurdsson have failed to deliver so far this season and therefore Everton’s interest in signing a central midfielder is not surprising at all.
Hojbjerg has done well for Southampton and he knows the Premier League well by now. He should be able to make an immediate impact if he joins Everton.
The Toffees need to improve their squad in order to finish the season strongly and if Ancelotti is truly interested in the midfielder, Everton must look to back their new manager with the funds.