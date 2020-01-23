Everton looking to sign Emre Can on loan

Everton are keen on signing Emre Can on loan this month.
The Juventus midfielder has fallen out of favour at the Italian club and he needs to move in order to play more often.
According to Tuttosport (translated by Sportwitness), the midfielder is wanted by Dortmund and Manchester United as well.
Juventus are prepared to sell the player this month for a fee of around €30-40m. It will be interesting to see if his suitors are willing to meet that asking price.
Can was signed on a free transfer from Liverpool and he has failed to hold down a regular starting berth at Juventus. It seems unlikely that the reported asking price will be met.
A loan move would be ideal for all parties. If Can manages to impress at another club, his suitors might be more willing to pay up for him in the summer.
If Everton manage to sign him, it would be some coup for them. The German international was a good player for Liverpool during his time in England and he would improve Ancelotti’s midfield.
Emre Can is naturally a box-to-box midfielder who will add drive and technical ability to the side. He can also operate as the defensive midfielder or a makeshift centre back.
Everton must do everything in their power to land the 26-year-old this month.