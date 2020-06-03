Darren Bent backs Leeds to sign Connor Goldson

Rangers defender Connor Goldson has been linked with a move to Leeds United recently.

Former Premier League player Darren Bent has now given his verdict on the 27-year-old potentially joining the Whites.

The pundit thinks that Goldson would be a superb signing for Leeds.

He said to Football Insider: “I didn’t think he was all that bad at Brighton – I’ve always thought he was powerful, always demanding and a commanding presence about him. For Leeds, yeah, he’s played in the Premier League so I think you need experience when you go to the Premier League, it’s a league like no other.

“You need quality, you need power, you need a whole lot of things to succeed in the Premier League so for me yeah, that would be a great signing. I used to see him quite a lot, I knew he was a big, powerful presence and he played a lot for Brighton.”

He has proven himself in the Scottish League and he has played in the Premier League before.

The commanding centre half could be a good addition to Bielsa’s back four.

Leeds need to tighten up at the back before the start of the next season. There is a good chance that they could be in the Premier League and they will need more quality and depth.

Goldson is reportedly valued at £6million and that would be a bargain for Leeds. It will be interesting to see if Leeds manage to sign the 27-year-old in the coming months.

Goldson is well-settled at Rangers but he is likely to be tempted if Leeds come calling, especially once they have secured promotion.

Rangers will be hoping to hold on to their prized asset but they might be powerless to stop the player from leaving if Leeds come up with a good offer.