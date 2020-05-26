West Ham keen on Rangers ace Connor Goldson

Rangers ace Connor Goldson has been linked with a move to West Ham and Leeds this summer.

As per Football Insider, both clubs are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old and they could make a move to sign the player in the coming weeks.

David Moyes needs to improve his back four this summer and it is no surprise that he is looking at defenders.

However, Goldson would be an underwhelming signing for the fans. He is good enough for Rangers but he is yet to show that he can succeed at the top level.

West Ham should be looking at better players with their resources.

Meanwhile, Leeds need a defensive signing as well if they fail to sign Ben White permanently.

Goldson would be a decent addition for the Championship outfit but White is the better player. Bielsa must do everything in his power to sign White first.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Goldson this summer. Gerrard rates the player and he wouldn’t want to lose him.

A new deal could be on the cards for the 27-year-old.

Rangers paid around £3m for the player and they value him at £6m now. West Ham and Leeds can certainly pay that and it remains to be seen whether any offer arrives in the coming weeks.