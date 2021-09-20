Australian based footballer Danny Hodgson is currently fighting for his life after an alleged unprovoked attack earlier this month.

The English striker has had emergency surgery and he is currently in an induced coma.

Hodgson is in critical condition right now and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has reached out to the footballer who is fighting for his life.

The 26-year-old had his birthday on Sunday and Ronaldo took to social media to send out a personal video message.

“Hi Danny, I just hear about your history, I hope you get well soon,” said the Portugal international. “I invite you to come to one of [our] games in Manchester, so get well soon my friend. Take care.”

The striker plays for ECU Joondalup in the National Premier League Western Australia.

Ronaldo’s Manchester United teammate Dean Henderson also reached out to the player. The Red Devils goalkeeper played alongside Hodgson at Carlisle United earlier in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo shines after Manchester United return

Cristiano Ronaldo completed an emotional return to Manchester United during the summer transfer window and the Portuguese international has been in red hot form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’ side.

The 36-year-old has already scored three goals in two Premier League appearances and he managed to find the net in the Champions League opener against Young Boys as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo since joining Man Utd:

• 3 games

• 4 goals Lionel Messi since joining PSG:

• 3 games

• 0 goals pic.twitter.com/DHY2uR77v3 — Goal (@goal) September 20, 2021

The Portuguese star helped Manchester United win three Premier League titles and a Champions League title during his previous spell at the club and he will be hoping to guide the Premier League giants to more silverware this season.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since 2013 and the Red Devils will be desperate to end their title drought after an outstanding transfer window that saw them snap up top-class players like Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.