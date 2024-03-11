Former France international William Gallas has claimed Chelsea should have signed Cristiano Ronaldo when they had the chance. He believes the Portuguese would have brought a winning mentality to the dressing room, which he feels is missing in the current team.

William Gallas Claims Chelsea Made A Mistake By Not Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Following an underwhelming return to Old Trafford in the 2021-22 season, Ronaldo was reportedly interested in a move away from Old Trafford. The Portugal icon wanted to play in the UEFA Champions League, but United had not qualified for it, which led to seemingly plausible links to Chelsea.

Owner Todd Boehly reportedly wanted to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, but then-coach Thomas Tuchel advised against him. Speaking on Genting Casino, Gallas claimed Chelsea should have gone after the veteran, as his experience and never-say-die spirit would have benefitted the 11th-placed side.

The former Chelsea man commented (via GOAL):

“Chelsea made a mistake by not signing Cristiano Ronaldo. He was available to sign and Chelsea would have been a good club for him. Everyone knows how important Ronaldo can be in the dressing room, he brings a winning mentality and it could have benefited the squad. It was a mistake by Chelsea.”

Gallas Discusses Victor Osimhen Transfer, Warns Only One Player Will Not Make A Difference

Napoli star Victor Osimhen is reportedly close to leaving Italy, with Chelsea emerging as his potential destination. Gallas is skeptical about the impact of the Nigerian’s potential switch, as he believes only one player will not make much of a difference.

Gallas added:

“Victor Osimhen to Chelsea? One player won’t make the difference and change things around for Chelsea. Even if they buy one striker, you have to be sure the players around him have the quality to supply that striker. The squad is very young, so next year we may see an improvement in the team and they might compete for the Premier League.”

Osimhen pitched in with 26 goals and five assists in 32 appearances as Napoli won the Serie A title in the 2022-23 season. The Partenopei value the player highly and could demand well over $100 million for his services.