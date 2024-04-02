Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the history of soccer. Except for the FIFA World Cup, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has won it all in the sport, almost always leading his teammates by example. He has claimed five UEFA Champions League trophies, the European Championship, seven league titles, and more, emerging as the top scorer in the history of men’s soccer.

Almost all of his teammates, past and present, have lauded Ronaldo’s work ethic and determination, saying what a privilege it is to see his craft from up close. Today, we will check out some players who got to appreciate the Portuguese’s genius from close quarters for a long time. Here are the five players who have played the most matches with the Al-Nassr superstar:

#5 Raphael Varane (Real Madrid & Manchester United): 231 Matches

In fifth place, we have French center-back Raphael Varane, who shared the pitch with the great Cristiano Ronaldo 231 times. Varane first played 199 games with Ronaldo at Real Madrid before combining again at Manchester United, playing 32 games together for the Mancunians.

Across two clubs, Varane and Ronaldo combined for just one goal. The goal came in a 2-1 win over Sporting CP in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League season, with the Portugal captain assisting the France international. Ronaldo and Varane won four UEFA Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles, and two Spanish Cups at Madrid, amongst other honors.

#4 Marcelo (Real Madrid): 332 Matches

The bond between left-back and left-winger is a special one. For the partnership to flourish, they need to be on the same wavelength. The left-back must know where the left-winger would be, while the winger must always be aware of the fullback’s overlaps. Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo took very little time to find their frequency, and what followed has a nine-year-long left-side dominance. The two friends played 332 matches together between 2009 and 2018 for Real Madrid, linking up for 33 goals.

Marcelo and Ronaldo, who almost always had little celebratory dances prepared, were part of many a victory parade. They won 16 trophies together for Madrid, including two La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League trophies, and two Copas del Rey.

#3 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid): 339 Matches

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos were the two unabashed leaders during their time together at Real Madrid. Known for their insatiable desire to win, both veterans did everything in their power to lead by example, regularly popping up with winning goals or match-saving tackles. The two brilliant athletes spent nine trophy-laden years at Real Madrid, playing 339 matches together.

Since they played on the opposite ends of the pitch, Ronaldo and Ramos did not combine all too often. In 339 games, they linked up for 15 goals, with the Portuguese setting up the Spaniard 12 times.

#2 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): 342 Matches

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema both joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2009. Over the next nine years, the pair won it all for the All-Whites, including four UEFA Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles. Benzema and Ronaldo played a whopping 342 games together during their stay in the Spanish capital.

The two prolific forwards had a telepathic understanding, always knowing where the other would pop up. As a result, they found each other with remarkable frequency, combining for an impressive 76 goals.

#1 Pepe (Real Madrid & Portugal): 343 Matches

One of Cristiano Ronaldo’s closest friends, Pepe has shared the dressing room with him for the longest time, owing to their time together at Real Madrid and the Portugal national team. The center-back, who is the oldest player in history to play for Portugal (41 Y 1 M), has shared the pitch with Ronaldo a whopping 343 times — 241 times for Real Madrid and 102 for Portugal.

Pepe and Ronaldo spent eight years together at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning two La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies. With Portugal, the pair have won the 2016 European Championship and the 2019 UEFA Nations League.