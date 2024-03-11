Real Madrid have historically been one of the wealthiest clubs in Europe. As a result, they have been able to lure some of the biggest soccer players to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, which has not only made them a force to be reckoned with on the pitch but also pushed their popularity to greater heights.

Today, we will take a look at the 10 most expensive purchases in Los Blancos’ history and briefly explore how they fared in the all-white jersey. Now, without further ado, let’s begin!

#10 Luis Figo – €60 million ($65.64 million)

In arguably the most controversial transfer of the 21st century, Luis Figo joined Real Madrid from Barcelona for a then-record €60 million ($65.64 million) fee in the summer of 2000. It was President Florentino Perez’s statement signing after winning the election in 2000, which promptly made him a favorite amongst the Madridistas.

The former Portugal skipper spent five years in the Spanish capital, playing 245 matches and scoring 57 goals. The 2000 Ballon d’Or winner won seven trophies during his stay in Madrid, including two La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

#9 Luka Jovic – €63 million ($68.92 million)

In July 2019, Real Madrid signed promising young center-forward Luka Jovic for a €63 million ($68.92 million) fee from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. Jovic was tipped to be Karim Benzema’s successor, but the story did not pan out the way everyone had hoped. With Benzema firing on all cylinders, opportunities arrived few and far between for the Serbian. And even then, he failed to take his chances, leading to his swift exit from the Bernabeu.

Jovic, who spent the last two seasons out on loan before leaving permanently in 2022, played 51 matches, scoring only thrice.

#8 Kaka – €67 million ($73.30 million)

Real Madrid signed 2007 Ballon d’Or winner Ricardo Kaka for a whopping €67 million ($73.30 million) in the summer of 2009. The legendary Brazilian attacker delivered quite a few magical performances, but due to niggling injuries, they were few and far between. Kaka spent four years in the Spanish capital before returning to AC Milan as a free agent.

The former Orlando City man played 120 matches for Madrid, scoring 29 times and providing 39 assists. He helped Los Blancos to one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, and one Supercopa de Espana.

#7 James Rodriguez – €75 million ($82.05 million)

Owing to his brilliant run for Colombia at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, James Rodriguez got the opportunity to move to Real Madrid. President Perez secured his services from AS Monaco, splurging a staggering €75 million ($82.05 million) on him. Rodriguez started well at the Bernabeu, but he became surplus to requirements after Zinedine Zidane took over as manager in 2016, with the Frenchman preferring Isco over him. After spending six years on Real Madrid’s payroll, during a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich, Rodriguez left for Everton as a free agent in July 2020.

The attacking midfielder played 125 games for Los Merengues, scoring 37 times and providing 42 assists. His goals and assists were integral to Madrid’s Champions League-La Liga double in the 2016-17 season.

#6 Zinedine Zidane – €77.5 million ($84.78 million)

If we had adjusted for inflation, Zinedine Zidane’s €77.5 million ($84.78 million) switch from Juventus probably would have been at the top of this list. The Frenchman, who joined Figo at the Bernabeu in the summer of 2001, spent only five years in the Spanish capital, but it was enough to cement his legacy. In his debut season, Zidane helped Madrid to the UEFA Champions League, scoring an otherworldly volley in the final against Bayer Leverkusen. He also chipped in with invaluable goals and assists as the Whites won the La Liga title in the 2002-03 season.

Zidane, who won three consecutive UEFA Champions Leagues as manager, played 227 games for Madrid, netting 49 times and bagging 68 assists.

#5 Aurelien Tchouameni – €80 million ($87.52 million)

Real Madrid signed Aurelien Tchouameni for a massive €80 million ($87.52 million) fee from AS Monaco in the summer of 2022. The defensive midfielder right away became Casemiro’s replacement, who left the club for Manchester United in the same window. Tchouameni has not exactly set the stage on fire with his performances, but his composure and passing ability have drawn much praise.

So far, the Frenchman has played 80 games for Madrid, scoring twice and claiming five assists.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo – €94 million ($102.84 million)

Arguably the best attacker of the 21st century, Cristiano Ronaldo famously moved from Manchester United in a then-record €94 million ($102.84 million) fee in the summer of 2009. The Santiago Bernabeu Stadium was packed to the brim to see their newest ‘Galactico’, chanting his name throughout the unveiling.

Over the next nine years, Ronaldo returned their love in the best way possible, by scoring goals and guiding them to invaluable titles. Before leaving for Juventus in 2018, the Portugal icon played 438 matches for the All-Whites in all competitions, scoring a staggering 450 times and emerging as the club’s all-time top scorer. His timely strikes helped Madrid to 16 trophies, including two La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies.

His heroics for the Bernabeu outfit helped him win not one, not two, but four Ballon d’Or awards between 2013 and 2017.

#3 Gareth Bale – €101 million ($110.49 million)

Real Madrid spent €101 million ($110.49 million) to prize Gareth Bale away from Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day of the 2013-14 summer transfer window. The Welshman became an afterthought in the latter part of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, but up until 2018, he was one of the best in the business. Had it not been for niggling injuries, Bale would have gone down as one of the highest scorers in Real Madrid’s history.

The former Los Angeles FC winger played 258 games for Madrid in all competitions, recording 106 goals and 67 assists. He won five UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles in Spain, amongst other honors. He left the club as a free agent in July 2022.

#2 Jude Bellingham – €103 million ($112.68 million)

The youngest player to make the cut, 20-year-old Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid for an eye-popping €103 million ($112.68 million) fee from Borussia Dortmund in July 2023. It would be premature to give a verdict on this transfer, but so far, things are looking brilliant for the young Englishman.

Bellingham has played 31 matches for Madrid this season across competitions, scoring 20 times and providing nine assists. He is currently the team’s leading scorer in the 2023-24 season, ahead of the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

#1 Eden Hazard – €115 million ($125.81 million)

At the top of the pile sits Eden Hazard, who left Chelsea in the rearview mirror for a dream switch to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019. The Whites paid €115 million ($125.81 million) for the former Belgian winger, but it turned out to be one of their worst transfer decisions. Hazard suffered one injury after another and struggled with fitness issues at the Santiago Bernabeu, failing to even come close to his club-record price tag.

Before the club severed ties with him in the summer of 2023, Hazard played 76 games for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring only seven times and providing 12 assists.