Soccer

10 Most Expensive Signings In Real Madrid History: Cristiano Ronaldo Is 4th On The List

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
7 min read
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Real Madrid's All-Time Top Scorer
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Real Madrid's All-Time Top Scorer

Real Madrid have historically been one of the wealthiest clubs in Europe. As a result, they have been able to lure some of the biggest soccer players to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, which has not only made them a force to be reckoned with on the pitch but also pushed their popularity to greater heights.

Today, we will take a look at the 10 most expensive purchases in Los Blancos’ history and briefly explore how they fared in the all-white jersey. Now, without further ado, let’s begin!

#10 Luis Figo – €60 million ($65.64 million)

Luis Figo Is Real Madrid's 10th Most Valuable Signing
Luis Figo Celebrating For Real Madrid

In arguably the most controversial transfer of the 21st century, Luis Figo joined Real Madrid from Barcelona for a then-record €60 million ($65.64 million) fee in the summer of 2000. It was President Florentino Perez’s statement signing after winning the election in 2000, which promptly made him a favorite amongst the Madridistas.

The former Portugal skipper spent five years in the Spanish capital, playing 245 matches and scoring 57 goals. The 2000 Ballon d’Or winner won seven trophies during his stay in Madrid, including two La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

#9 Luka Jovic – €63 million ($68.92 million)

Luka Jovic One Of The Most Expensive Signings In Real Madrid History
Luka Jovic Failed To Make His Mark In Madrid

In July 2019, Real Madrid signed promising young center-forward Luka Jovic for a €63 million ($68.92 million) fee from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. Jovic was tipped to be Karim Benzema’s successor, but the story did not pan out the way everyone had hoped. With Benzema firing on all cylinders, opportunities arrived few and far between for the Serbian. And even then, he failed to take his chances, leading to his swift exit from the Bernabeu.

Jovic, who spent the last two seasons out on loan before leaving permanently in 2022, played 51 matches, scoring only thrice.

#8 Kaka – €67 million ($73.30 million)

Kaka Is One Of The Most Valuable Signings In Real Madrid History
Kaka’ Spell At The Bernabeu Was Riddled With Injuries

Real Madrid signed 2007 Ballon d’Or winner Ricardo Kaka for a whopping €67 million ($73.30 million) in the summer of 2009. The legendary Brazilian attacker delivered quite a few magical performances, but due to niggling injuries, they were few and far between. Kaka spent four years in the Spanish capital before returning to AC Milan as a free agent.

The former Orlando City man played 120 matches for Madrid, scoring 29 times and providing 39 assists. He helped Los Blancos to one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, and one Supercopa de Espana.

#7 James  Rodriguez – €75 million ($82.05 million)

James Rodriguez Is One Of The Most Valuable Signings In Real Madrid History
James Rodriguez Lost His Place To Isco

Owing to his brilliant run for Colombia at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, James Rodriguez got the opportunity to move to Real Madrid. President Perez secured his services from AS Monaco, splurging a staggering €75 million ($82.05 million) on him. Rodriguez started well at the Bernabeu, but he became surplus to requirements after Zinedine Zidane took over as manager in 2016, with the Frenchman preferring Isco over him. After spending six years on Real Madrid’s payroll, during a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich, Rodriguez left for Everton as a free agent in July 2020.

The attacking midfielder played 125 games for Los Merengues, scoring 37 times and providing 42 assists. His goals and assists were integral to Madrid’s Champions League-La Liga double in the 2016-17 season.

#6 Zinedine Zidane – €77.5 million ($84.78 million)

Real Madrid Legend Zinedine Zidane Retired At The Age Of 34
Zinedine Zidane Scored One Of The Best Goals Ever In Champions League History (2002 Final Against Leverkusen)

If we had adjusted for inflation, Zinedine Zidane’s €77.5 million ($84.78 million) switch from Juventus probably would have been at the top of this list. The Frenchman, who joined Figo at the Bernabeu in the summer of 2001, spent only five years in the Spanish capital, but it was enough to cement his legacy. In his debut season, Zidane helped Madrid to the UEFA Champions League, scoring an otherworldly volley in the final against Bayer Leverkusen. He also chipped in with invaluable goals and assists as the Whites won the La Liga title in the 2002-03 season.

Zidane, who won three consecutive UEFA Champions Leagues as manager, played 227 games for Madrid, netting 49 times and bagging 68 assists.

#5 Aurelien Tchouameni – €80 million ($87.52 million)

Aurelien Tchouameni Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In La Liga
Aurelien Tchouameni Scored His First Real Madrid Goal Against Girona This Season

Real Madrid signed Aurelien Tchouameni for a massive €80 million ($87.52 million) fee from AS Monaco in the summer of 2022. The defensive midfielder right away became Casemiro’s replacement, who left the club for Manchester United in the same window. Tchouameni has not exactly set the stage on fire with his performances, but his composure and passing ability have drawn much praise.

So far, the Frenchman has played 80 games for Madrid, scoring twice and claiming five assists.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo – €94 million ($102.84 million)

Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Fourth Most Valuable Player In Real Madrid History
Cristiano Ronaldo Is A Five Time UCL Winner

Arguably the best attacker of the 21st century, Cristiano Ronaldo famously moved from Manchester United in a then-record €94 million ($102.84 million) fee in the summer of 2009. The Santiago Bernabeu Stadium was packed to the brim to see their newest ‘Galactico’, chanting his name throughout the unveiling.

Over the next nine years, Ronaldo returned their love in the best way possible, by scoring goals and guiding them to invaluable titles. Before leaving for Juventus in 2018, the Portugal icon played 438 matches for the All-Whites in all competitions, scoring a staggering 450 times and emerging as the club’s all-time top scorer. His timely strikes helped Madrid to 16 trophies, including two La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies.

His heroics for the Bernabeu outfit helped him win not one, not two, but four Ballon d’Or awards between 2013 and 2017.

#3 Gareth Bale – €101 million ($110.49 million)

Gareth Bale Is One Of The Most Valuable Signings In Real Madrid History
Gareth Bale Retired At The Age Of 33

Real Madrid spent €101 million ($110.49 million) to prize Gareth Bale away from Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day of the 2013-14 summer transfer window. The Welshman became an afterthought in the latter part of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, but up until 2018, he was one of the best in the business. Had it not been for niggling injuries, Bale would have gone down as one of the highest scorers in Real Madrid’s history.

The former Los Angeles FC winger played 258 games for Madrid in all competitions, recording 106 goals and 67 assists. He won five UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles in Spain, amongst other honors. He left the club as a free agent in July 2022.

#2 Jude Bellingham – €103 million ($112.68 million)

Real Madrid Signed Jude Bellingham From Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid Superstar Jude Bellingham Is One Of The Leaders In Goal Contributions Under The Age Of 25

The youngest player to make the cut, 20-year-old Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid for an eye-popping €103 million ($112.68 million) fee from Borussia Dortmund in July 2023. It would be premature to give a verdict on this transfer, but so far, things are looking brilliant for the young Englishman.

Bellingham has played 31 matches for Madrid this season across competitions, scoring 20 times and providing nine assists. He is currently the team’s leading scorer in the 2023-24 season, ahead of the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

#1 Eden Hazard – €115 million ($125.81 million)

Eden Hazard Is The Most Valuable Signing In Real Madrid History
Eden Hazard Failed To Justify His Price Tag At Real Madrid

At the top of the pile sits Eden Hazard, who left Chelsea in the rearview mirror for a dream switch to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019. The Whites paid €115 million ($125.81 million) for the former Belgian winger, but it turned out to be one of their worst transfer decisions. Hazard suffered one injury after another and struggled with fitness issues at the Santiago Bernabeu, failing to even come close to his club-record price tag.

Before the club severed ties with him in the summer of 2023, Hazard played 76 games for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring only seven times and providing 12 assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Real Madrid's All-Time Top Scorer
Soccer

LATEST 10 Most Expensive Signings In Real Madrid History: Cristiano Ronaldo Is 4th On The List

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 11 2024
Liverpool And Manchester City Draw
Soccer
Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City: Arsenal Go Top As Premier League Heavyweights Settle For Entertaining Stalemate
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 11 2024

Premier League leaders Liverpool welcomed reigning champions Manchester City to Anfield Stadium on a damp Sunday afternoon (March 10). The potential Premier League title decider had numerous noteworthy moments, with…

Lionel Messi Looking Pensive For Inter Miami
Soccer
Inter Miami 2-3 Montreal: Messi-Less Herons Suffer First MLS Defeat Of 2024 Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 11 2024

Looking to extend their unbeaten streak to five games in all competitions, Inter Miami welcomed Montreal to the recently renamed Chase Stadium for their Major League Soccer (MLS) appointment on…

West Ham Reus
Soccer
West Ham Offered Opportunity To Sign Borussia Dortmund Legend Marco Reus
Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 08 2024
Arsenal Target Luca Netz
Soccer
Report: Arsenal, Manchester United & Chelsea All Showing Interest In Luca Netz
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 08 2024
Barcelona Manager Xavi Has Overseen 20 Wins This Season
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Barca’s Links With 2022 FIFA World Cup Winner
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 08 2024
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has 23 Wins This Season
Soccer
“He’s got passion for the game” – Harry Redknapp Names Surprising Candidate To Replace Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 08 2024
Arrow to top