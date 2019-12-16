Carlo Ancelloti arrives in Merseyside to discuss taking over as Everton manager

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Everton made contact with Carlo Ancelloti in the early hours of Monday over the vacant managerial role at Goodison Park. Ancelloti has since, travelled to Merseyside for further discussions, according to Sky Sports.
The Toffees finally pulled the trigger on Marco Silva after having just 14 points in 15 games. Club legend Duncan Ferguson has since taken interim charge. And according to few, he should be given more time.
Ferguson has certainly re-energised the place, bringing the fans onside again. He has reverted back to the basic 4-4-2. Everton players are making more tackles, running more and as a result have earnt some amazing results. The Blues not only beat Chelsea but also got a point away at Manchester United. Everton players, including the likes of Dominic Calvert Lewin and Michael Keane, are enjoying life under Ferguson. They love putting in a shift in for the Scot, under his simplistic style of play.
But Ferguson has been quick to rule himself out of the running. “I think it’s buying them a bit of time until they can get the right man in. That’s what a couple of results does, so we can make that process more diligent. We need the best manager in the world to manage Everton Football Club and I’ve not got the right experience. I’m all for us bringing in a top manager and if I can be part of it, brilliant,” said Ferguson, after the draw at Old Trafford.
Carlo Ancelloti is someone who suits the profile. The Italian was recently sacked by Napoli but is still one of the most successful managers around. Ancelloti is not only an excellent tactician but also a great man manager. He almost always gets his players on side and then gets the best out of them.
For a club which dreams of European football, Ancelloti would be the perfect fit. Getting a big-name manager is something majority stakeholder Farhad Moshiri dreams of. Ancelloti is possibly the biggest name that could manage Everton. The defensive organisation is something Ancelloti will surely improve, along with adding balance throughout the team.
The meeting between Ancelloti’s representatives and Everton is said to have been positive. Meanwhile, Ferguson will maintain temporary control against Everton’s League Cup quarter-final against Leicester City on Wednesday.