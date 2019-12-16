Alan Shearer and Sam Allardyce urge Everton to stick with Duncan Ferguson for the time being

Everton are yet to appoint a permanent successor to Marco Silva since parting ways with the Portuguese, with Duncan Ferguson taking charge on an interim basis.
The former Toffees star has won one (versus Chelsea) and drawn one (versus Manchester United) since becoming temporary manager, and will be in the dugout when Leicester City visit Goodison Park for Wednesday’s League Cup quarter-finals.
Everton have been linked with a couple of big names, but Alan Shearer reckons the club shouldn’t be in a hurry given the job Big Dunc is doing, while Sam Allardyce has urged them to stick with him until the end of the season.
“Everton’s display against Manchester United was proof that there is absolutely no need to hurry into appointing a new manager. I have been very impressed with Duncan Ferguson and his team for the second week running. They were simply brilliant against Chelsea last week, in terms of application, work-rate, desire and tackling,” Shearer told The Sun.
“And were exactly the same at Old Trafford yesterday. It looks like everyone has added ten per cent to their game and they are full of confidence. I thought Everton were excellent and they deserved at least the point they picked up.
“I know Duncan has said he is not looking to get the job permanently — but what he says on television is not necessarily exactly what he might be thinking. He obviously knows that he can get performances and results out of these players and there is very little chance Everton will be relegated — there is too much ability in the squad for that to happen. He might even know that a new manager is on the verge of being appointed — and he would be on a sticky wicket if he said in public that he wanted the job.”
“He’s a man of great depth, with his knowledge of football & Everton.” 👏
“He’s more than just passion!” 🙌
“He can do more for Everton than anyone else can right now.” 👍
Sam Allardyce explains why #Everton must appoint Duncan Ferguson as manager until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/IWL4rjjmyD
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 16, 2019
Wednesday’s clash will be a tough test for Everton, and booking a place in the semis will do Ferguson’s chances of landing the job permanently a whole lot of good.
Having worked with the club’s last four managers, the 47-year-old has the needed experience to get the players performing well and picking up the needed results, and sticking with him till May might not be a bad idea.