Birmingham deny approach for Jude Bellingham

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham has been linked with a move away from the club in the recent weeks.
Yesterday there were reports that the player is heading to Borussia Dortmund and that a €35m transfer is close to completion.
However, there is a contrasting report from 90min now.
As per the outlet, Birmingham City have denied receiving an offer/approach from Dortmund for their prized asset.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. Bellingham has been very good for Birmingham this season and he has been linked with Premier League giants like Manchester United and Liverpool.
Dortmund will to have to work hard to secure his services.
The German club have an excellent track record with youngsters and that might tempt the player to join them. However, they might not be able to outmuscle the likes of Manchester United financially.
The likes of Sancho and Haaland have flourished since their moves to Dortmund and Bellingham could follow in their footsteps. A move to Dortmund could be good for his career.
The German side are likely to give him more first-team opportunities as compared to Liverpool or United and that will help him progress as a player.
Bellingham will have to choose his next destination carefully. Joining a big club as a squad player might not be a very good idea for him at this stage of his career.