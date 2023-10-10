Soccer

Tom Brady To Pay Wayne Rooney ‘Three Times’ More Than Former Birmingham City Manager John Eustace

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
rooneybrady 1
rooneybrady 1

Former DC United manager, Wayne Rooney, has been rumoured to take over as head coach at English side, Birmingham City. The Blues are part-owned by Tom Brady, who is set to offer Rooney three times more than their previous coach.

The Manchester United legend has been linked with the role as Birmingham City manager after leaving DC United last weeekend.

The Blues are partly owned by one of the greatest NFL QB’s of all time, Tom Brady, who is part of the reported decision to oay Rooney three times as much as their previous coach, John Eustace.

Eustace was informed of the decision during the weekend and the news has shocked many supporters, with lots of fans believing the choice is purely for a bigger name – instead of results.

These opinions come as Birmingham have scored seven goals in their last two home matches, alongside a huge victory over West Brom.

The recently sacked Eustace was somewhat of a fan favorite, as he was born in the city and had a short spell as a youngster for the club.

Rooney, Manchester United’s record goal scorer, was the head coach at MLS side DC United, but after a difficult start to the season, his time was cut short.

According to various reports in the UK, the former DC United coach will be offered $1.8 million-a-year to take charge at Birmingham

This income will see Rooney earn around $35,000-a-week mark, seeing a three times increase when compared to Eustace’s $11,000-a-week wages.

Birmingham have recently been taken over by a new American owner, Tom Wagner, who has reportedly been key in the decision to hire Rooney.

Both Brady and Wagner are said to be influenced by the CEO of Birmingham City Football Club, Garry Cook, who has worked with Rooney prior to this during his time at sports franchise, Nike.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
rooneybrady 1
Soccer

LATEST Tom Brady To Pay Wayne Rooney ‘Three Times’ More Than Former Birmingham City Manager John Eustace

Author image Louis Fargher  •  27min
Worst Transfers in Football
Soccer
The Worst Transfers in Football History: Barcelona Feature Heavily in Our Top 10
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  3h

With players like Romelu Lukaku actively trying to rectify their careers this season after less than favourable moves, the team here at Sportslens decided to sit down and take a look…

Premier League
Soccer
10 Most Valuable Squads In The English Premier League
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

The most popular and arguably the most competitive soccer division in the world, the English Premier League, is home to some of the wealthiest clubs. Thanks to fair earnings from…

Manchester United Star Jadon Sancho
Soccer
“What do you expect the player to do?” – John Obi-Mikel Slams Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Over Jadon Sancho Treatment
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Liverpool Striker Diogo Jota
Soccer
“That’s A Challenge” – Diogo Jota Discusses Growing Pains At Liverpool Following Slew Of Summer Changes
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Eden Hazard Has Retired From Soccer
Soccer
Eden Hazard Retires: A Great Story With A Bitter Ending
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
erik ten hag manager manchester united celebrates victory e1661205843140
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Club Are ‘Very Happy’ With Player Who Was Close To Summer Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h
Arrow to top