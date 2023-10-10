Former DC United manager, Wayne Rooney, has been rumoured to take over as head coach at English side, Birmingham City. The Blues are part-owned by Tom Brady, who is set to offer Rooney three times more than their previous coach.

The Manchester United legend has been linked with the role as Birmingham City manager after leaving DC United last weeekend.

The Blues are partly owned by one of the greatest NFL QB’s of all time, Tom Brady, who is part of the reported decision to oay Rooney three times as much as their previous coach, John Eustace.

Eustace was informed of the decision during the weekend and the news has shocked many supporters, with lots of fans believing the choice is purely for a bigger name – instead of results.

These opinions come as Birmingham have scored seven goals in their last two home matches, alongside a huge victory over West Brom.

The recently sacked Eustace was somewhat of a fan favorite, as he was born in the city and had a short spell as a youngster for the club.

🚨 Wayne Rooney has now landed in London, ahead of face-to-face talks with Birmingham City’s bosses. pic.twitter.com/0Dkr4vIgUw — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 10, 2023

Rooney, Manchester United’s record goal scorer, was the head coach at MLS side DC United, but after a difficult start to the season, his time was cut short.

According to various reports in the UK, the former DC United coach will be offered $1.8 million-a-year to take charge at Birmingham

This income will see Rooney earn around $35,000-a-week mark, seeing a three times increase when compared to Eustace’s $11,000-a-week wages.

Birmingham have recently been taken over by a new American owner, Tom Wagner, who has reportedly been key in the decision to hire Rooney.

Both Brady and Wagner are said to be influenced by the CEO of Birmingham City Football Club, Garry Cook, who has worked with Rooney prior to this during his time at sports franchise, Nike.