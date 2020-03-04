Report: Borussia Dortmund leading race for Manchester United target Jude Bellingham

According to Bild, Borussia Dortmund are in advanced talks over signing reported Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea target Jude Bellingham.
It has been reported by the German publication that Bellingham will join Dortmund from Birmingham City in the summer transfer window.
Premier League trio Liverpool, United and Chelsea are also interested in the 16-year-old midfielder, but Dortmund are far ahead in the race for the teenager, according to the report.
Dortmund will pay Birmingham a transfer fee of €35 million (£30.56 million) for Bellingham, who will become the German club’s most expensive signing, it has been claimed.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Bellingham has made 24 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Championship for Birmingham so far this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process.
The teenager has also played twice in the FA Cup and once in the EFL Cup for the Blues this campaign, according to WhoScored.
Big move
Bellingham is a very talented and promising young midfielder who is enjoying a breakthrough season at Birmingham.
Leaving the Championship in England for Dortmund who regularly challenge for the Bundesliga and compete in the Champions League is a big move for the teenager, but there is very possibility that he will flourish in Germany.