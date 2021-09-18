Andrew Mount Horse Racing Tips – Sunday September 19th

Andrew Mount is a well-known broadcaster and journalist in the horse racing industry with 20 years plus experience. As a regular contributor to sporting print publications including the Racing Post, Weekender and Racing & Football Outlook, he knows a thing or two about betting. Andrew writes for the GG.co.uk website too. William Hill Radio and Racing Post TV have called upon his expertise as a pundit. Andrew takes a statistical and systems-based approach to betting.

After a busy week of finding winners for his daily column throughout week, Andrew puts two up this Sunday. Read all about his best bets, one from Hamilton on the Flat and the other over jumps at Plumpton, below:

Hamilton

1.45 – SHARVARA (system – Kingman 2yo colts, 7f+)

Leading sire Kingman has a great record with his juveniles when they are stepped up beyond spring trips. Had we bet just the colts (as opposed to the fillies and geldings) we would have won 43 of our 178 bets (24.2% strike-rate) and made a profit of £29.80 to a £1 level stake at SP. On turf only, the profit improves to £48.50. Richard Hannon’s SHARVARA qualifies in this novice contest over the extended 1m trip.

Plumpton

3.40 – AGGAGIO (system – Gary Moore 3yo hurdlers)

Gary Moore has an excellent record with his early-season juvenile hurdlers and AGGAGIO looks set to go well here on his stable debut. Had we bet all of his three-year-olds in hurdle races since the start of 2015, then we would have found 24 winners from 84 bets (28.6% strike-rate) and made a profit of £53.21 to £1 level stake at SP. Tara Iti qualifies on the same angle, but he’s hard to fancy after finishing 54 lengths behind the winner at Fontwell on his latest outing.

