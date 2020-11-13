3 defenders Liverpool should look at during the January transfer window

Liverpool are going through an injury crisis right now and Jurgen Klopp might need to dip into the transfer market when the window reopens in January.

The Reds have lost three of their four main defenders recently and they are left with just one fit centre back in Joel Matip.





Virgil van Dijk has been sidelined for the season after damaging his ACL against Everton. Joe Gomez picked up a knee injury while on international duty and the 23-year-old is expected to miss the majority of the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to miss the next four weeks with a calf injury he picked up against Manchester City.

Liverpool will have to depend on the likes of Matip, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams to see them through to January. While there is the option of fielding certain midfielders as centre backs, it is not the ideal option and a defensive signing should be a top priority for the Reds.

Here at Sportslens, we look at three defenders the Reds should consider signing in January.

Milan Skriniar

The Slovakian is highly rated around Europe but he is not a key player for Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan right now. Skriniar has struggled to fit into Conte’s three-defender system so far.

He was heavily linked with a move away from the Italian outfit during the summer transfer window and Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly interested in him.

Skriniar has world-class potential and he could develop into a quality player under Klopp’s management. The German has worked wonders with the likes of Gomez, Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson since taking over at Liverpool and he could improve Skriniar as well.

The 25-year-old is an excellent passer from the deep and he is a good reader of the game. Furthermore, he is still young for a defender and is yet to reach his peak.

He could prove to be a smart investment for Liverpool.

Ibrahima Konate

The 21-year-old RB Leipzig defender would be a great fit for Liverpool especially in the absence of van Dijk.

The Reds have struggled recently without the Dutchman’s aerial presence at the back and Konate is a colossus like van Dijk. He is excellent in the air and reads the game well.

At 21, there is a lot to work with and Klopp could help him achieve his potential.

Duje Calera-Car

The Croatian defender has gone under the radar so far but he has the potential to develop into a quality player in future.

The 24-year-old is an exceptional passer and he could replace van Dijk’s distribution and long passing from the back. He is also outstanding in the air and could be a fantastic addition to Klopp’s defensive unit.