Report: Tottenham eye £50m Milan Skriniar swoop before transfer deadline

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to remain busy in the final week of the summer transfer window, as Jose Mourinho is keen to bolster his squad.

According to reports from The Mirror, Jose Mourinho is looking to make a desperate effort to sign a centre-back in the next few days.





Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar is top of Mourinho’s transfer wish-list, but Spurs are miles apart on the £50m valuation.

They have already made a first bid for the defender, which was rejected, while talks of signing him on loan with a view to a permanent deal have also been considered.

Therefore, in order to secure his signature Spurs are looking to offload some of their players to make way for his arrival.

The Mirror claims that the Portuguese boss believes Skriniar will strengthen his team’s backline. At the moment, the deal looks deadlocked with Spurs yet to make a firm bid.

Spurs have made five signings this summer, and Skriniar could become their most expensive signing if he joins.

However, Spurs could let four or five players go out in the next few days. The north London club are ready to sell Juan Foyth, while they are also set to loan out Ryan Sessegnon as well.

The likes of Dele Alli could be offloaded with PSG showing keen interest. Spurs are also looking to sign a back-up striker, and has been heavily linked with a move for Arkadiusz Milik.