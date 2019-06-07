Youri Tielemans comments on Tottenham interest

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Youri Tielemans this summer.
The Belgian was on loan at Leicester City this past season and he managed to impress.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can agree on a deal with Monaco for the midfielder now.
Speaking to Football London, the Belgian midfielder has revealed that he is flattered with the interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.
“We’ll see which club it will be,” Tielemans replied when asked about his next move.
“The only thing I can say is things are moving. A lot of clubs have shown interest. We will see in the next few weeks who it will be. Yes [I am flattered by Man Utd and Spurs interest], they are really big teams in England and in Europe. To hear those names gives me confidence. I just try to play my game on the pitch and try my best.”
The midfielder is a prodigious talent and he could prove to be a quality addition to Pochettino’s midfield.
Eriksen has been linked with a move away and Tielemans could be his long term replacement.
The 22-year-old has adapted well to English football and he was enjoying himself with Leicester City this past season.
The Foxes might try to sign him permanently as well. However, Spurs can offer Champions League football and therefore convincing the player to choose them over the other suitors shouldn’t be too difficult.
It will be interesting to see where the attacking midfielder ends up this summer.