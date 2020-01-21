Wolves submit offer for Enzo Loiodice

Wolves are looking to sign the French midfielder Enzo Loiodice.
According to a report from Foot Mercato (via GFFN), the Premier League side have already submitted an offer for the midfielder.
It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with Dijon.
Apparently, Dijon would prefer a permanent deal and Wolves are looking to loan the player with an option to buy.
The 19-year-old is highly rated and he is already a part of Dijon’s first team squad.
The Frenchman is a defensive midfielder and he could prove to be a good addition to Nuno’s side. Currently, Neves is playing as the holding midfielder for Wolves and Loiodice would be a good back up.
Furthermore, his arrival will allow Nuno to rotate his key midfielders from time to time. The likes of Neves and Moutinho will need some help as the season progresses.
Loiodice has a lot of potential and Nuno could help him grow as a player. If he manages to fulfill his potential at Molineux, Wolves could have a star on their hands.
The France U20 international might not need a lot of convincing to join Wolves. The Premier League outfit have an ambitious project and they are a step up from Dijon.