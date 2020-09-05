Wolves submit offer for Brazilian winger Pepe

Wolves have submitted an offer for the Brazilian winger Pepe.

The 23-year-old has impressed with Gremio and the Premier League side want to sign him this summer.





It will be interesting to see if they can convince the Brazilian outfit to accept the offer now.

As per Globoesporte, the player’s agent will now fly to England for further talks.

Wolves could use a top-class left-winger and Pepe is a massive talent. The Premier League side have the mercurial Adama Traore on the right and signing Pepe would complete their attack.

The Brazilian can play on either flank but he is at his best when he is cutting in from the left.

The 23-year-old has the talent to succeed in England and it remains to be seen if Nuno can unlock his potential in the coming seasons.

Apparently, Roma, Porto, PSG, Ajax and Bayern Munich have all scouted the player but they are yet to submit an offer for the winger.

It will be interesting to see if his other suitors decide to come in with an offer in the coming weeks.

Wolves should look to move quickly in order to fend off any potential competition.