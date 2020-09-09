Wolves submit ‘informal’ offer for Brazilian winger Pepe

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing the Gremio winger Pepe.

The 23-year-old winger is highly rated in Brazil and he could prove to be a superb long term investment for the Premier League side.





According to reports (h/t Sportwitness), Wolves have now submitted an informal offer for the player.

Nuno has been excellent at developing the young players at his disposal and he could help the young Brazilian winger develop further and fulfil his potential at Molineux next season.

It will be interesting to see if Wolves can agree on a fee with Gremio in the coming weeks now.

The chance to move to the Premier League is an attractive proposition for most players and Pepe is likely to be tempted if Wolves come forward with a concrete proposal.

The Premier League side have an ambitious project at their disposal and joining them could be the ideal next step in Pepe’s career.

Wolves will be hoping to challenge for a top-four finish next year and they need to add more quality and depth to their side. Pepe would improve their attack if he joins the club.

The Premier League side have already signed Fabio Silva from Porto and it will be interesting to see if they can get the Pepe deal over the line now.