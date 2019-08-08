Wolves still interested in signing Mario Lemina

Wolves are interested in signing the Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina.
According to Birmingham Mail, the player wants to move to Molineux and he hopes that the two clubs can reach an agreement before the window shuts.
Wolves want to sign the player on an initial loan deal but Saints want a permanent transfer.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming hours.
Lemina would be a superb addition to Nuno’s midfield. He has a different skill set to the other Wolves midfielders and he will add a new dimension to their game.
The 25-year-old Southampton midfielder is superb at carrying the ball forward with his agility and flair. He would be the ideal partner for Neves and Moutinho.
Wolves need to improve their midfield options in order to do well in Europe next season and they should do their best to sign Lemina.
The player has already proven himself in the Premier League and he should be able to make an immediate impact at Molineux next season.
Wolves have done well to add depth to their attack and defence. Lemina’s signing would complete a superb summer window for them.