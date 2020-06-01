Wolves ready to pay big-money for Vinicius

Wolves are interested in signing the Benfica attacker Carlos Vinicius this summer.

As per Record (via Sportwitness), the Portuguese club are under pressure to sell the player. They are in need of a cash injection of around €60m.

Apparently, Wolves are prepared to pay big money for Vinicius and the sale would solve Benfica’s financial problems.

Wolves have been linked with the player in the past as well but the deal collapsed due to work permit issues. It will be interesting to see if the deal is completed this time.

Vinicius is rated highly in Portugal and he could prove to be a good addition to Nuno’s attack.

Currently, Jota and Jimenez are the only reliable goalscorers at the club. In order to progress, Wolves need more depth and quality.

Vinicius would be ideal for them. The 25-year-old has 16 goals and 4 assists to his name in just 17 starts this season.

Nuno is a fantastic manager who has improved several young players at his disposal and he could take Vinicius’ game to another level.

The 25-year-old has the potential to develop into a Premier League star.

That said, the €60m fee won’t be easy to shell out, especially in this market. Clubs have faced massive losses due to the Coronavirus crisis.