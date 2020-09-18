Wolves pushing to sign Jean-Clair Todibo

Barcelona are looking to cash in on the French defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer.

According to reports (h/t Sportwitness), AC Milan and Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing the centre back this summer.





The 20-year-old defender was on loan at Schalke last season and he was quite impressive for the German outfit.

The player has been linked with the likes of Everton as well in the recent months and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

There is no doubt that Wolves need to improve their defensive options this summer and it will be interesting to see if Nuno can sort out some defensive signings before the transfer window closes.

Todibo is highly talented and he has a big future ahead of him. A move to Wolverhampton Wanderers would allow him to develop with regular first-team football. Furthermore, a quality manager like Nuno will help the youngster improve his game and fulfil his potential.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League side are willing to pay the asking price for the Frenchman in the coming weeks.

Apparently the player is valued at €25 million by the Spanish giants.