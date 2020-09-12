Wolves, Newcastle and Everton keen on Santiago Arias

Atletico Madrid striker Santiago Arias has been linked with a move to the Premier League recently.

According to Caracol (h/t Sportwitness), three Premier League clubs are keen on the player – Everton, Wolves and Newcastle United.





it will be interesting to see where the 28-year-old ends up eventually. All three clubs could use a quality right back and they have the means to pull off the transfer.

Wolves have recently sold Matt Doherty to Spurs and they need to bring in a proper replacement.

Arias is not a key player for Atletico Madrid and he needs to leave in order to play regularly. He could be a reasonably priced option for Nuno.

The Colombian has the experience and the quality to settle into the Premier League and make an immediate impact. It remains to be seen whether Wolves can fend off the competition and secure his services now.

Arias has been strongly linked with Everton as well because of Rodriguez and Mina’s presence at the club. If the Toffees come in for him, he could be tempted to reunite with his international teammates at Goodison Park.

Everton are looking for a replacement for Coleman and Arias certainly fits the bill.