Wolves make enquiry for William Carvalho

Wolves are thought to be keen on the Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho.
The 28-year-old has done well for the La Liga side and he could prove to be a good addition to Nuno’s midfield.
Carvalho has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now and it will be interesting to see if he gets the move this time.
Wolves could do with some defensive cover in their midfield and Carvalho would be ideal.
He could form a solid partnership with Moutinho and Neves at the heart of Wolves’ midfield.
The Real Betis star will add a powerful presence to the Wolves side. On paper, a partnership of him and Neves seems pretty good.
Wolves have the finances to tempt the defensive midfielder and Diario de Sevilla (via Sportwitness) claims that they have asked about his availability and price already.
Real Betis will look to demand a premium if they are forced to sell Carvalho.
Convincing the player to join Wolves shouldn’t be too difficult. A move to the Premier League is quite tempting and Wolves might be able to offer him European football as well.
The midfielder has a release clause of €120m and Betis will have to agree on a reasonable fee for the transfer to go through.