Wolves make contact regarding Ruben Dias’ transfer

Wolves have been linked with a move for the Benfica defender Ruben Dias.
According to a report from Record (translated by Sportwitness), Wolves have made contact to find out about the conditions of the transfer.
Dias is a very talented young defender and it is no surprise that the Premier League clubs are already looking at him. The 22-year-old could develop into a top-class player in future.
Manchester United and Arsenal are keen on him as well.
Nuno is in need of defensive depth and Dias could prove to be a massive coup for him if he manages to get the deal across the line.
However, Benfica are only willing to sell the player if his release clause is met. Dias has a €66m release clause and it is highly unlikely that any of his suitors will agree to pay that much for an unproven talent.
Benfica will have to lower the asking price in order for the move to happen.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves submit an offer for the defender in the coming weeks. Dias is a prodigious talent and the Premier League side should do their best to sign him.
They should at least submit an offer and begin negotiations for the player.
If they can convince Dias to join them, the player could aid their pursuit by trying to force Benfica’s hand.