Wolves looking to sign Porto’s Moussa Marega

Wolves are leading the chase for the Porto striker Moussa Marega.
According to Daily Mirror, the Molineux outfit have stolen a march on the rivals and are in pole position to land the powerful forward.
The report adds that West Ham are keen on the player as well.
Marega has a £30 million release clause in his contract and Nuno wants to bring him to the Premier League.
The Porto ace has scored 20 goals in all competitions this past season and he would be a superb addition to the Wolves attack.
The likes of Jimenez and Jota have had very good seasons but the other attackers have been very underwhelming.
It seems like Nuno is looking to get rid of the deadwood and bring in better players.
Wolves will play European football next season and they will need that additional quality to succeed in the Europa League.
Marega has a lot of Champions League experience and he could form a lethal partnership with Raul Jimenez.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves can get the deal over the line now. They certainly have the resources to trigger the player’s release clause this summer.