Wolves looking to sign Danny Loader

Wolves are looking to sign the Reading attacker Danny Loader before the window closes.
According to Sky Sports, the Premier League club are negotiating with Reading right now.
The England U20 forward has just one year left on his current deal and although Reading do not want to sell him, they might be forced to.
Loader impressed in the Championship last year and he could prove to be a solid long term investment for Wolves.
The 18-year-old won’t be a starter for Nuno’s squad just yet but he can make a difference in the cup games. He can play as a striker or as a wide forward.
Loader is a player with tremendous potential and Nuno could help him fulfill his potential over the next few years.
The Wolves boss has done well to nurture young players like Jota and Neves. He could do the same with Loader now.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves can get the deal over the line before the window closes.
Loader might be tempted to make the step up to the Premier League and if Wolves manage to convince Reading, they should be able to secure the transfer with ease.