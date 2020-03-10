Wolves linked with a move for James Rodriguez

Wolves are looking to sign the Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez this summer.
According to Eldesmarque, the Premier League side have contacted Jorge Mendes to let him know about their interest in the player.
The 28-year-old is represented by Mendes, who has a great relationship with Wolves.
The Portuguese super-agent is now trying to lower Real Madrid’s asking price for the player which stands at £70m.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves make their move for Rodriguez at the end of this season. The Colombian is a world-class player on his day and he would improve Nuno’s side a lot.
Wolves have some very good attackers in Jimenez, Jota and Traore. Someone like Rodriguez would help them break down defences easily and turn them into a very good attacking side.
Nuno already has an impressive midfield at his disposal. A signing like this could take his side to a whole new level.
Rodriguez is unhappy with his limited playing time at Bernabeu and he wants to play regularly. A move to Wolves would allow him to do just that.
Furthermore, regular playing time will boost his international chances as well.
Wolves are financially capable of making a big signing and if they manage to secure European football for the next season, it could really help them sign a top player like Rodriguez.
